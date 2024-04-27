Left Menu

Unidentified Assailants Fatally Shoot Man in Jharkhand's Dumka District

A 62-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants in Dumka, Jharkhand, while sleeping outside his house. The victim, Neelkanth Yadav, was shot in the head and died instantly. Police are investigating to determine the motive and apprehend the killers.

Updated: 27-04-2024 15:38 IST
A 62-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand's Dumka district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The victim Neelkanth Yadav was sleeping in the courtyard of his house in Jokela village when the assailants shot him dead on Friday night, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jermundi) Santosh Kumar told PTI.

Yadav received a bullet injury on his head and died on the spot, the police officer said, adding that the perpetrators fled the scene after committing the crime.

Family members woke up on hearing the firing and informed the police.

The SDPO said a police team reached the spot and recovered the body, which was sent for post-mortem in Dumka.

Police have started an investigation to unearth the cause behind the incident, Kumar added.

