Arunachal provides relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions

Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced few relaxations in the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which all the shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to operate till 8 PM.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 11:41 IST
Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced few relaxations in the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state, as part of which all the shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to operate till 8 PM. The relaxations will come into effect from September 3 and will be in place till September 30.

In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the state administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students of 9 to 12 standards. "I am feeling happy to come back to school and meeting up with friends after the lockdown," said Charu, a student.

All the religious institutions are also allowed to open for devotees subject to following the Covid appropriate behavior. "Yesterday after a meeting with the concerned officials, we have decided to give some relaxation in the existing COVID-19 restrictions, as part of which all the shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to operate till 8 PM. Weekly markets are also allowed with 50 per cent capacity," said Talo Potom, Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar.

"We request everyone to follow the guidelines and the administration will also make sure that all the people are following COVID-19 protocols," added Potom. "It is good that the government has allowed the shops to open till 8 pm as we have suffered huge losses due to lockdown," said Shankar, a shopkeeper. (ANI)

