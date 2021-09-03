Left Menu

One killed, two injured in firing by miscreants

Criminals would be arrested soon, he said.Both the injured - Ronak Gupta and Rohit Gupta are under treatment in different hospitals.Sources said Neeraj Tiwari was involved in criminal activities but he had become a police informer recently.

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 03-09-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 13:30 IST
One killed, two injured in firing by miscreants
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and two others were injured when miscreants fired at them in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Three friends - Neeraj Tiwari, Ronak Gupta and Rahul Gupta - were sitting at a tea stall near Rajasthani Dharmashala on Katras–Rajganj road, about 40 km from here, on Thursday night. Bike borne criminals came and opened indiscriminate firing on Tiwari which also hit Ronak Gupta and Rahul Gupta, police said. Baghmara SDPO Nisha Murmu and Katras police station officer-in-charge Rasbihari Lal, who reached the spot immediately, said that the incident occurred around 9 pm on Thursday.

Police rushed Neeraj Tiwari and Ronak Gupta to Dhanbad hospital while Rahul Gupta who received a bullet in hand was admitted at local Nichitpur hospital.

A police officer said doctors at Aserfi Hospital in Dhanbad declared Neeraj Tiwari brought dead while Ronak Gupta is under treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dhanbad, Sanjiv Kumar told reporters that deceased Neeraj Tiwari and his friend Ronak Gupta had criminal antecedents.

''Police are investigating the incident from different angles. CCTV footage is being scanned. Criminals would be arrested soon'', he said.

Both the injured - Ronak Gupta and Rohit Gupta are under treatment in different hospitals.

Sources said Neeraj Tiwari was involved in criminal activities but he had become a police informer recently. They said Tiwari was on the hit list of a notorious criminal gang for getting members of the gang arrested in Katras in connection of extortion demand from coal traders and businessmen.

When asked about Tiwari being a police informer, the SSP denied it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021