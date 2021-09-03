Punjab Assembly holds special session to mark 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur
A special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was held for the commemoration of the historic 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on Friday.
A special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly was held for the commemoration of the historic 400th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur on Friday. The decision to hold a special session of the assembly for a day was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on August 26.
Earlier, the Chief Minister said he will invite Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, Punjab Governor VP Badnore, and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh as guests at the special session. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion. (ANI)
