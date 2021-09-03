Left Menu

Retired Calcutta HC Chief Justice Manjula Chellur to head SIT probe into WB post-poll violence

Retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Manjula Chellur will head the SIT constituted by High Court to probe the post-poll violence cases reported during the assembly polls in the state.

Retired Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Manjula Chellur will head the SIT constituted by High Court to probe the post-poll violence cases reported during the assembly polls in the state. Earlier, on August 19, the Calcutta HC had ordered a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The court has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from the West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team. Meanwhile, a Special Leave Petition has been filed challenging the Calcutta High Court order in the Supreme Court.

A seven-member committee set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier looked into the incidents of violence following the West Bengal Assembly elections and recommended a court-monitored CBI probe. On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a total of 21 FIRs in connection with the case so far.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

