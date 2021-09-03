Woman jumps to her death from building in Nagpur

Battling depression, a 48-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the ninth floor of a building in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Sitabuldi area on Thursday and the deceased was identified as Tanuja alias Pinky Vijay Jaiswal, they said.

Police said the woman was suffering from acute depression, but the reason behind her suicide was not yet known.

Jaiswal, who was unmarried, was staying with her elderly mother and a 50-year-old sister in one of the flats in the building from where she jumped to her death, they said.

A case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (police to enquire and report on suicide) has been registered at the Sitabuldi Police Station, they added.