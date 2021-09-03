Left Menu

Married woman killed by cousin after failed rape attempt in UP, accused arrested

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:36 IST
A 21-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by her cousin after a failed attempt to rape her in Kanpur Dehar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The woman had gone to her cousin's house in Shivli area to take rest on Thursday when the incident took place and her body was recovered on Friday, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.

''There were no clothes on the lower part of the woman's body...It suggests that there might have been an attempt to rape her. We have sent her clothes for forensic analysis,'' the police officer said.

Accused Mangal (35) have been booked for murder and arrested after the body was recovered and a complaint was filed by the woman's brother.

Circumstances suggest that the woman was strangulated and then stabbed to death after she stopped the accused from sexually assaulting her, the police officer said.

''We would be in a position to add further charges in the case after we receive the autopsy report,'' the police officer added.

