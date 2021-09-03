Left Menu

SC stays Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI

The Supreme Court Friday stayed for a week Kerala governments decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI commencing from September 6 amid the rising cases of COVID.There is an alarming situation in the state owing to COVID-19, observed the apex court adding that cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:02 IST
SC stays Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday stayed for a week Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI commencing from September 6 amid the rising cases of COVID.

''There is an alarming'' situation in the state owing to COVID-19, observed the apex court adding that ''cases in Kerala are about 70 percent cases of the country. Children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk.'' ''Prima facie we find force in the submission made by petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having a physical exam proposed to be conducted in September this year. As we couldn't get a satisfactory response from counsel for the state in this regard, we grant interim relief staying the offline exam for till next date of hearing,'' said a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy, and C T Ravikumar.

The apex court posted the matter for the next hearing on September 13.

The Kerala High Court had earlier observed that conducting examination was a matter of government policy and no interference was warranted. The apex court bench passed the order on an appeal filed by advocate Rasoolshan A challenging a decision of the High Court refusing to interfere with the decision to hold offline exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021