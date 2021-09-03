Nigerian duo arrested in Delhi for cheating woman in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 3 (PTI): Two Nigerians have been arrested for allegedly cheating women with fake matrimonial profiles, police said on Friday.

The two were picked up from Delhi on August 31, a press release from the Chennai city police said.

Based on a complaint from a resident in Chennai that she was duped of around Rs 3 lakh, the duo was held. One of them posing as a doctor from the Netherlands, after coming across her matrimonial profile on a website, said he had sent her a gift for which an amount has to be paid to receive it.

The release said that over a period of time, they cheated her under different pretexts, including asking her to pay for the gift and later made her cough up around Rs 3 lakh before she realised she was cheated.

The Cyber Crime wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) filed a case under IPC sections, including cheating, and a special team caught the Nigerians in Delhi.

Detailing their modus operandi, the release said they created fake profiles in matrimonial websites by using the information of other persons available in various social media, and targeted women.

They would introduce themselves as a person from a foreign country and call from international mobile numbers to substantiate the claim, the release added.

Mobile phones, laptops, Rs 4.30 lakh in cash, among others, were recovered from the duo.

Police cautioned people against falling prey to such fraud and advised women not to share their personal numbers with unknown persons and also not to be lured into promises of gifts.

