Follow towing rules, don't harass public: Home Minister to B'luru traffic police

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 17:42 IST
Follow towing rules, don't harass public: Home Minister to B'luru traffic police
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday directed the traffic police to strictly adhere to the towing rules while lifting vehicles from no parking areas in the city, giving ''no room'' for any complaints of harassment from the public.

The minister today held a meeting with the city police commissioner Kamal Pant and the Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Ravikanthe Gowda, and held discussions.

''The traffic police should alert the vehicle owners by blowing sirens and collect only the fee amount prescribed for parking the vehicle at the no-parking area, if the owner is present on the spot before lifting-off the vehicle'', Jnanendra was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He said towing staff should not engage in any arguments with the public during their duties and treat them in a courteous manner.

The Minister also directed that all care should be taken not to cause any damage to the vehicles during towing, the release added.

