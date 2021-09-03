Left Menu

COVID-19: Maha govt wants to vaccinate school staff before reopening, says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government wants to ensure that school staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening of schools.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the state government wants to ensure that school staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before reopening of schools. He also informed that 18.80 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the month of August in the Pune district.

Commending the health agencies on their success, Pawar informed that about 17.81 lakh people were vaccinated in the month of July in the district. "We want to make sure that when schools start all the staff, from principal to the guard, should be vaccinated with two doses of vaccine and we have made preparations according to that," he said.

Expressing concern over the third wave of COVID, the minister said that the government has allotted funds accordingly and that Pune's both jumbo hospitals haven't been taken down. "So the district remains prepared for any future waves," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

