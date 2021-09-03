Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for killing Navi Mumbai man, dumping body in lake

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a Navi Mumbai resident and dumping his body in Vitthalwadi in Thane district, police said.

The body of a man was found in a lake near a crematorium on August 30 and a probe that followed found the deceased was Chandrakant Shelar (35) from Rabale in Navi Mumbai, a Vitthalwadi police station official said. ''We have arrested Sajan Kamble (26) from Ghansoli and Divine Gonsalves from Worli in Mumbai. Their interrogation is underway,'' he added.

