Andhra Pradesh Police wins five national awards

The Andhra Pradesh police have won five national awards of which four are related to technology, said Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Friday. Elaborating on the awards, the DGP said, "The AP police is ranked number one in 'Passport Seva' by the Ministry of External Affairs. AP is processing passport applications within maximum 2 days, with the help of technology."

The awards won in technology are reported to be for the 'Digital Health Profile' of all police personnel in the state. The second one is the 'Covid Track' system in the category of artificial intelligence. The third one is for 'unified communication' under which hawk vehicles are used for communication capacity in remote areas where no cell tower or any means of communication is available.

And the fourth one is in the enterprise security category for the usage of ultra-sophisticated body worn cameras. The DGP further said that the initiatives of Andhra police are gaining nationwide appreciation.

Speaking about the 'Disha' app, he said, "Disha women safety and security system has won 17 awards." "Disha app has been downloaded by 46,66,841 people to date. This is the highest number in India for any women safety apps," he added.

The DGP claimed that the National Commission for SCs, National Commission for Women Welfare and many other institutions have appreciated the faster and quicker services of Andhra police. (ANI)

