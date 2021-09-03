Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Police wins five national awards

The Andhra Pradesh police have won five national awards of which four are related to technology, said Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:36 IST
Andhra Pradesh Police wins five national awards
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police have won five national awards of which four are related to technology, said Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Friday. Elaborating on the awards, the DGP said, "The AP police is ranked number one in 'Passport Seva' by the Ministry of External Affairs. AP is processing passport applications within maximum 2 days, with the help of technology."

The awards won in technology are reported to be for the 'Digital Health Profile' of all police personnel in the state. The second one is the 'Covid Track' system in the category of artificial intelligence. The third one is for 'unified communication' under which hawk vehicles are used for communication capacity in remote areas where no cell tower or any means of communication is available.

And the fourth one is in the enterprise security category for the usage of ultra-sophisticated body worn cameras. The DGP further said that the initiatives of Andhra police are gaining nationwide appreciation.

Speaking about the 'Disha' app, he said, "Disha women safety and security system has won 17 awards." "Disha app has been downloaded by 46,66,841 people to date. This is the highest number in India for any women safety apps," he added.

The DGP claimed that the National Commission for SCs, National Commission for Women Welfare and many other institutions have appreciated the faster and quicker services of Andhra police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021