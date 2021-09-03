19-year-old woman kills herself after being harassed in Agra

Upset at being allegedly harassed by some men in her locality, a 19-year-old Agra woman killed herself by consuming acid, police said on Friday.

Two of the three named as accused in the case have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Agra West) Satya Gupta said.

''The woman lived in the Malpura area of Agra. As per the complaint given by her father, she was harassed with constant taunts and remarks made by the trio because of which she consumed acid that was kept at their home on Thursday,'' the officer said.

''The woman was admitted to SN Medical College in a critical condition and an FIR was lodged immediately at the local police station. Police teams visited the hospital to record her statement, and the local magistrate was also informed. The magistrate recorded her statement before her death,'' Gupta said.

Those accused by the woman's father are Teetu, his father Chandrabhan, and Vijay, the officer said.

Further evidence is being collected in the case, and legal proceedings are underway, he added.

