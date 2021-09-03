Left Menu

J'khand woman kills herself, 3-yr-old daughter by jumping in front of train

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:40 IST
A 28-year-old woman killed herself and her three-year-old daughter by jumping in front of a running train in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Friday.

The deceased's husband claimed that she was depressed due to an ailment she was suffering from for a long time and had come to her paternal house in Nimdih along with their daughter three months ago for treatment, an officer said.

She jumped in front of a running train with her daughter in her arms in Nimdih police station area on Thursday night, its officer-in-charge Ali Akbar Khan said.

Prima facie, it seems to be a suicide case but further investigation is underway, the officer said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

