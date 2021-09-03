Shi'ite Grand Ayatollah al-Hakeem dies in Iraq

Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad al-Hakeem, one of Iraq's most senior Shi'ite clerics, died on Friday from a heart attack in the holy city of Najaf, Iraqi state news agency INA reported.

Al-Hakeem, born in 1934, is one of four Grand Ayatollahs who teach at the Hawza, the religious seminary of Najaf, alongside Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

