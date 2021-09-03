S.Africa's top court dismisses bid to postpone local elections

South Africa's top court on Friday dismissed an application by the Electoral Commission to postpone local elections on October 27, although it ruled the government proclamation for that date was invalid.

The court ruled that the government should set a date for the elections between Oct. 27 and Nov. 1, but that first the Electoral Commission should have the chance to determine whether it can conduct a voter registration weekend, court documents showed.

