Association of retired CAPF personnel meets President Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:00 IST
Association of retired CAPF personnel meets President Kovind
A delegation of retired central armed police forces (CAPFs) personnel on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum seeking a host of benefits for the veterans and serving officials of these organisations.

The 'Confederation of ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association' sought restoration of the old pension system for the CAPF personnel, formation of welfare boards in all states and Union Territories, 50 per cent GST exemption to central police canteens and establishment of paramilitary schools in state capitals, a statement by the veterans said.

The association also sought the President's intervention for establishing an 'ardh sena flag day fund' like in the armed forces and expansion of Central Government Health Services (CGHS) dispensaries in rural areas where a large number of veterans and families of these forces like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB reside.

Kovind, the statement said, ''deeply appreciated the services rendered'' by these forces and assured help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

