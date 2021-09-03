PM Modi assures KCR of land allotment for construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in the national capital.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in the national capital. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the Prime Minister responded positively to Rao's request and assured that land would be allotted for the construction of the building.
The request came as the Telangana Chief Minister called on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg official residence in New Delhi today. "During the meeting, Telangana CM requested PM Modi to allot land to construct 'Telangana Bhavan' in New Delhi, like other states.
PM Modi, who responded positively, gave assurance that land would be allotted for construction of the building," said Telangana CMO. (ANI)
