Left Menu

PM Modi assures KCR of land allotment for construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:11 IST
PM Modi assures KCR of land allotment for construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in Delhi
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot land for the construction of 'Telangana Bhavan' in the national capital. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the Prime Minister responded positively to Rao's request and assured that land would be allotted for the construction of the building.

The request came as the Telangana Chief Minister called on PM Modi at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg official residence in New Delhi today. "During the meeting, Telangana CM requested PM Modi to allot land to construct 'Telangana Bhavan' in New Delhi, like other states.

PM Modi, who responded positively, gave assurance that land would be allotted for construction of the building," said Telangana CMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021