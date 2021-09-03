Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 23:54 IST
Army foils infiltration bid by heavily armed terrorists along LoC in J-K's Poonch
The Army has foiled a major infiltration bid by a group of heavily armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

The infiltration attempt was detected by alert troops of the Indian Army, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

''A group of heavily armed Pakistani terrorists attempted to infiltrate along the LoC in Poonch sector last night (Thursday),'' he said.

''The infiltrators were challenged and heavy firing ensued,'' the spokesman said.

Owing to undulating terrain and heavy undergrowth, the terrorists managed to break contact and escape back towards Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under the cover of darkness, he said.

A thorough search of the encounter site was carried out, and a huge quantity of supplies left behind by the terrorists was recovered, including clothing, packaged food items and medicines with Pakistani markings, Lt Col Anand said.

The Indian Army maintains a determined resolve to thwart any infiltration attempts or nefarious designs by anti-national elements, he said.

