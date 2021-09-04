Left Menu

Somalia's Puntland sends troops to fight al Shabaab in neighbouring state

Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland said on Friday it had sent forces to the neighbouring region of Galmudug to help the military there push al Shabaab Islamist militants out of a strategic town they captured last month. "Since Puntland....has experience in fighting al Shabaab, we have asked them to help us expel al Shabaab," Galmudug's Deputy Security Minister, Abdulahi Abdisalan, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 00:03 IST
Somalia's Puntland sends troops to fight al Shabaab in neighbouring state

Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland said on Friday it had sent forces to the neighbouring region of Galmudug to help the military there push al Shabaab Islamist militants out of a strategic town they captured last month. Al Shabaab fighters last month attacked a military base in the Galmudug town of Amara and took control of it after battling with government special force units, known as Danab and Darawish.

Amara is a strategic town that lies on the route to the coastal town of Harardheere, another al Shabaab stronghold. The governor of Puntland's Mudug region, Abdilatif Muse Nuru San Yare, told Reuters they had sent troops with experience in fighting al Shabaab to Galmudug.

"We have sent troops to Galmudug who know how to fight al Shabaab and it is an alliance to eradicate al Shabaab," Yare said. He did not say how many troops had been sent. Al Shabaab has been fighting in Somalia for years in an attempt to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia, or Islamic law.

The group often carries out gun and bomb attacks targeting both military and civilians targets. "Since Puntland....has experience in fighting al Shabaab, we have asked them to help us expel al Shabaab," Galmudug's Deputy Security Minister, Abdulahi Abdisalan, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021