Left Menu

Kerala HC directs police to be polite while interacting with people; asks to avoid use of 'Eda' or 'Edi'

Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kerala Director General of Police to issue a circular asking police officials to stop using Malayalam colloquial language and disrespectful words such as 'Eda or Edi' while addressing the citizens.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 04-09-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 01:35 IST
Kerala HC directs police to be polite while interacting with people; asks to avoid use of 'Eda' or 'Edi'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Kerala Director General of Police to issue a circular asking police officials to stop using Malayalam colloquial language and disrespectful words such as 'Eda or Edi' while addressing the citizens. A single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran criticised the Kerala Police while considering a petition filed by the father of a 15-year-old girl who complained of the rude behaviour of police and said that the police should be polite while interacting with people.

The petitioner had alleged that officers of the Cherpu police station in Thrissur district used disrespectful and coarse language while speaking to his daughter during a vehicle inspection as part of the Covid-19 protocol management. "Police must learn to use polite language with the public. The police have no right to call Eda or Edi. There should be decent behavior. The DGP should issue a circular with proper guidelines," said the Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021