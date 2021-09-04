Left Menu

GoDaddy terminates hosting of Texas anti-abortion tip website

Portions of the website which allow people to submit anonymous tips on suspected abortions on Friday showed a GoDaddy notification saying the site had been locked down. Texas Right to Life, the anti-abortion group owning the website, in a statement said it will not be silenced, adding that it would put its website back up.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 04:23 IST
GoDaddy terminates hosting of Texas anti-abortion tip website

Website hosting service GoDaddy Inc on Friday terminated services for the owner of an anti-abortion website that allows people to report suspected abortions in Texas. "Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy's terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider," the company said in a statement.

Texas has imposed a near-total ban https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-declines-block-texas-abortion-ban-2021-09-02 on abortions, which took effect early on Wednesday and leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. Citizens who win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $10,000. Portions of the website which allow people to submit anonymous tips on suspected abortions on Friday showed a GoDaddy notification saying the site had been locked down.

Texas Right to Life, the anti-abortion group owning the website, in a statement said it will not be silenced, adding that it would put its website back up. "Our IT team is already in process of transferring our assets to another provider and we'll have the site restored within 24-48 hours," a spokeswoman for the group said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021