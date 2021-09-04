4 injured in fire after explosion at factory in Maharashtra's Boisar

Four workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar on Saturday. The incident took place around 6 am at the factory located in Boisar industrial area.

Personnel of Fire Department Services and Police rushed to the spot. Rescue and relief operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)