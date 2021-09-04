Assam DGP emphasises on proper coordination & communication to deal with cybercrime

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has emphasised the need for proper coordination and communication among the various law enforcement agencies in the country to deal with cybercrime as it has no boundaries or jurisdiction.

He highlighted the importance of cyber policing and securing cyberspace in the country while inaugurating a two-day workshop, organised by Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Guwahati, CID Assam under the aegis of Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday.

He said Assam Police has given importance to dealing with cases of cybercrime and hoped that the workshop will go a long way in establishing effective coordination among the different law enforcement agencies of the country.

The DGP also pointed out that the state police was giving importance to training and supporting the investigating officers with advanced hardware and software tools.

Twenty-four senior police officers who are dealing with cybercrime investigation from eight North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura are participating in the workshop along with three senior officers from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official release said.

The Regional Cyber Coordination Centre set up for the North-East Region at Guwahati, Assam is conducting this workshop for the first time.

The best practices adopted by NE states in cybercrime investigations, gathering and preserving digital evidence, and interaction sessions with officers of RBI, DoT, telecom service providers, payment gateways for proper coordination between law enforcement agencies and the regulatory bodies for effective cyber crime investigation were discussed in various sessions of the workshop.

An interaction with Consultant Cyber Security Krishna Shastry on the latest trends in cybercrime and best practices in the investigation was also held along with sessions on ‘Online loan frauds” and on the functioning of Assam Cyberdome project.

ADGP (CID) A Y V Krishna in his address pointed out the steps taken by Assam Police in setting up the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System which has been functioning since the last two months during which Rs 50 lakh belonging to various victims have been freezed.

The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has also sent around 3,800 complaints on cybercrime pertaining to Assam which are being looked into by various police stations in Assam.

The state police has also procured 245 Cyber Forensic First Responder Kits, which were distributed to various police stations after proper training.

