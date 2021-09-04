Left Menu

Man slits brother's throat over property dispute in UP's Ghaziabad

A man killed his younger brother over a property dispute by slitting his throat with a sword in the Kaila Bhatta area here, the police said on Saturday.Azad killed Alimuddin when he was on a walk in the area on Friday night.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-09-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 12:51 IST
Man slits brother's throat over property dispute in UP's Ghaziabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man killed his younger brother over a property dispute by slitting his throat with a sword in the Kaila Bhatta area here, the police said on Saturday.

Azad killed Alimuddin when he was on a walk in the area on Friday night. As his brother dropped in a pool of blood, Azad fled the scene brandishing his sword, Circle First officer Mahipal Singh said.

The two brothers had a long-standing dispute over the inheritance of their father's tailoring shop and used to get into arguments often. Even on Thursday night, Azad had threatened to kill Alimuddin. After the incident, police rushed Alimuddin to the MMG hospital where doctors declared him dead. Three police teams from GT Road Kotwali have been assigned to nab Azad and are raiding his possible hideouts, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021