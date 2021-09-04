Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized, one person arrested by Odisha STF

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-09-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 13:39 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch of Odisha Police Saturday seized over 1 kg brown sugar worth about Rs 1 crore from the possession of a B Tech graduate in Khurda town and arrested him on the charge of dealing with contraband, police said.

The police said based on an intelligence input, a raid was conducted by a team of STF, Bhubaneswar, near Kumabasta Petrol Pump, Khurda town against the illegal trade of Narcotic Drugs and apprehended one accused person namely Manoranjan Das (B Tech graduate) of Gurujanga area.

''During the search, the brown sugar weighing 1.034 kg and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from his possession. The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of such contraband materials, for which the accused person was arrested and will be forwarded to the court,'' a senior STF official said.

In this connection, STF Police Station also registered a case under NDPS Act, 1985. The investigation is on, he said.

Since 2020, the STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 39 Kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 86 quintals of ganja /marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers, the official said.

