Nutrition awareness campaign to be held in various places in Mumbai: Naqvi

A nutrition awareness campaign will be organised among different sections of the society in various places of Mumbai on September 6, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

'Poshan Jagrukta Abhiyaan', organized by the Minority Affairs Ministry and the Women and Child Development Ministry, is being held as part of the 'Poshan Maah (month)', a statement said.

Naqvi said the two ministries will organize these nutrition awareness programs at Anjuman-I-Islam Girls School, S V Road, Bazaar Road, Bandra West; Mahatma Gandhi Sewa Mandir Hall, S V Road, Bandra West; Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Near Sion Railway Station and Parzor Foundation's The Dadar Athornan Institute, Firdausi Road, Mancherji Joshi Parsi Colony, Dadar, Mumbai on Monday.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will also attend these programs.

Naqvi said the Narendra Modi government's nutrition campaign has become an effective mission to eradicate malnutrition in the country.

'Poshan Abhiyaan' has now become a mass movement in the country to eradicate malnutrition, especially among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers, he said.

Naqvi said the 'POSHAN (Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition) Abhiyaan' is an important campaign aimed at eradicating the problem of malnutrition on mission-mode. The programme also strengthens nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcomes with a focus on developing practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity to disease and malnutrition.

The Modi government has worked with a commitment towards good health and the wellbeing of the girls and women through schemes such as 'Poshan Abhiyaan', 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', 'Mission Indradhanush', 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and 'Ujjwala Yojana', the minister said.

'Poshan Abhiyaan' assumes significance as the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of India's Independence, he said. The Centre, in cooperation with states and Union Territories, is celebrating the month of September as 'Poshan Maah' and various awareness campaigns and programmes are being organised across the country as part of it, Naqvi said.

Women belonging to Christian, Buddhist, Muslim, Parsi, Jain, Sikh communities and from poor and backward areas along with their family members will attend 'Poshan Abhiyaan' programmes in Mumbai, the statement said.

They will be informed about the benefits of nutrition. Also on the occasion nutrition kits will be distributed, it said.

MPs Poonam Mahajan, Gopal Shetty, Manoj Kotak and Rahul Rajesh Shewale; Minister of Women and Child Development in Maharashtra government Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur; MLAs MP Lodha and Ashish Shellar; and senior officials will attend the 'Poshan Abhiyaan' programmes at various places in Mumbai.

