J-K govt sets target of administering one lakh Covid vaccine doses per day

Jammu and Kashmir government has set the target of administering one lakh Covid vaccine doses per day. The decision was taken during the weekly meetings chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the Covid scenario in J-K.

During the meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs), the Lt Governor directed the joint team of police and civil administration to strictly enforce Covid protocol and take administrative actions against violators. Sinha asked the DCs and Health department to effectively utilize the existing available stock of vaccines to meet the set target. He also directed to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts.

Conduct aggressive vaccination and testing across the Union Territory (UT) with a dedicated focus on areas reporting an increase in positive cases, the Lt governor told the officials. District administration needs to ensure intensive testing in the vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases must be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment, besides effective demarcation of containment zones should be done to control the spread of the virus, Sinha observed.

He further directed the DCs and Divisional Commissioners to ensure vaccination of college, university students and specially-abled people through special drives. While taking stock of the preparations made to tackle the future health emergencies, Sinha asked the Health Department to strengthen health infrastructure with a focus on paediatric care units, besides mobilization of Human Resources in the hospitals across the UT.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed presentation on the covid containment measures; weekly trend in covid cases, Daily Covid vaccination, District-wise vaccination allocation plan. The meeting was informed that Committees would be constituted to oversee Asset Utilization and proper functioning of the health equipment.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode (ANI)

