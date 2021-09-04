Left Menu

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Sainik School Korukonda in Andhra

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (victory flame), lit for the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, arrived at Sainik School Korukonda from the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:51 IST
Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Sainik School Korukonda in Andhra
Victory Flame at Sainik School Korukonda. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (victory flame), lit for the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, arrived at Sainik School Korukonda from the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Saturday. As per a press release, the victory flame was escorted by Cadet Horse Riders and was handed over to Col Arun Kulkarni, the Principal of the school, in the presence of Cmde M Goverdhan Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh), an ex-Saikorian, and the District Collector. 8 ex-Saikorian Serving Naval Officers, 50 Veterans and 6 Veer Naris were present during the ceremony.

The event included the screening of a short video clip on the 1971 war and a presentation on the role of the Armed Forces and their contribution to the country. The cadets thereafter presented a very impressive song and dance programme. These activities were followed by the felicitation of 50 War Veterans and 6 Veer Naris. The entire program was live-streamed to the Cadets of SS Korukonda across India, the release added.

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) started from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial at New Delhi and reached here after traveling a distance of over 2500 kilometers and felicitating the War heroes and their next of kins who were part of the 1971 war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021