Punjab: Kapurthala's Rail Coach Factory engineer held for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Coach Factory at Punjab's Kapurthala for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:03 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Principal Chief Engineer of Rail Coach Factory at Punjab's Kapurthala for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. The arrested accused has been identified as Suresh Chand Meena.

As per CBI's press release, a case was registered against the accused on a complaint. It was alleged that the complainant (a contractor who undertakes works related to civil and horticulture of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala) met the Principal Chief Engineer, RCF, Kapurthala in connection with tender/payment related work in his office. "During the said meeting, the accused allegedly demanded bribe at the rate of 1 per cent of gross payments received by complainant's firm in lieu of completed tender work and also for further continuation of contract work," CBI informed.

CBI laid a trap in Kapurthala and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kapurthala and Jaipur which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused was produced today in the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Mohali (Punjab) and was remanded to 14 days judicial custody. (ANI)

