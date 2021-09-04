Left Menu

Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar tomorrow, security beefed up

Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar to ensure law and order during Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:48 IST
UP DGP Mukul Goel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police has beefed up security in Muzaffarnagar to ensure law and order during Kisan Mahapanchayat scheduled to be held on Sunday. "Appropriate arrangements have been made in view of the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar tomorrow to ensure that no law and order problem arises. There is a possibility of farmers from neighbouring states Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand also attending the gathering," Director General of Police Mukul Goel told reporters.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), the umbrella body of farmers unions protesting against the Centre's farm laws has called a Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar on September 5. It will be held at the Government Inter College grounds in Muzaffarnagar. "The Kisan Mahapanchayat of September 5 in Muzaffarnagar will be historic. Let us go to Muzaffarnagar on September 5. All of you are invited to the Kisan Mahapanchayat," tweeted Rakesh Tikait.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

