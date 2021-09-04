Left Menu

Police encounters continue in Assam, one more 'criminal' injured

A person accused in more than 60 criminal cases, including drug peddling and robbery, was injured in a police encounter when he attempted to escape from custody in Assams Lakhimpur district, an officer said on Saturday.The incident happened at Lakhimpur bypass on Friday night when a team of police personnel opened fire on the accused after he tried to snatch a rifle from a policeman, the officer said.The man was apprehended for allegedly stealing around Rs 30 lakh from an ATM in Naoboicha, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa said.

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:32 IST
Police encounters continue in Assam, one more 'criminal' injured
  • Country:
  • India

A person accused in more than 60 criminal cases, including drug peddling and robbery, was injured in a police encounter when he attempted to escape from custody in Assam's Lakhimpur district, an officer said on Saturday.

The incident happened at Lakhimpur bypass on Friday night when a team of police personnel opened fire on the accused after he tried to snatch a rifle from a policeman, the officer said.

The man was apprehended for allegedly stealing around Rs 30 lakh from an ATM in Naoboicha, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa said. ''The criminal tried to escape from custody by snatching an AK-47 rifle of a policeman, following which police personnel opened fire on him, and he received bullet injuries on his knees,'' the SP said. He was admitted to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Since the second BJP-led government assumed power nearly four months ago, at least 21 suspected militants and criminals were killed and 35 others injured in police encounters in the state as they allegedly tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody.

The unabated police encounters have whipped up a political furore in Assam with the opposition parties accusing the police under the Himanta Biswa Sarma government of indulging in ''open killings'' and turning ''trigger happy''.

Unfazed by criticism of his government over recent encounter killings, Sarma had said in the assembly that the state police has ''full operational liberty'' to fight against the criminals within the ambit of law.

Taking suo moto cognisance, the Assam Human Rights Commission had on July 7 asked the state government to institute an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death and injury of the accused in the recent police encounters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021