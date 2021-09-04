Left Menu

Police complaint against hockey coach for offering namaz inside stadium

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:43 IST
Right wing activists on Saturday gave a police complaint, raising objection to offering of 'namaz' by a hockey coach inside Gandhi stadium here.

A senior police officer has assured that no one will be allowed to offer namaz in the stadium nor will a new tradition be allowed in the district.

Office bearers of Hindu organisations reached Kotwali police station and gave a complaint against the hockey coach, who they said, offers namaz at the Gandhi Stadium located in the Kotwali area, police said.

They alleged that there was anger among people and demanded registration of FIR.

They said that they also have a video of the namaz in the stadium.

Circle Officer (City) Sunil Dutt Sharma told media that the matter was being looked into and a watch was being maintained so no such activity takes place in a public place.

On receiving the information, senior officials reached the Kotwali police station and assured of proper investigation into the case.

They also assured that namaz will not be allowed in the stadium.

