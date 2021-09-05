Left Menu

Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 bln opioid settlement to proceed

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 03:56 IST
Three large U.S. drug distributors and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will move forward with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined the deal, according to letters on Saturday reviewed by Reuters.

