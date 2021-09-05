Left Menu

Islamic State attack kills 10 policemen near Iraq's Kirkuk

Islamic State militants killed 10 Iraqi policemen and wounded four during an overnight attack on a guard post near the city of Kirkuk, police sources said on Sunday.

Reuters | Kirkuk | Updated: 05-09-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 14:35 IST
Islamic State attack kills 10 policemen near Iraq's Kirkuk
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Islamic State militants killed 10 Iraqi policemen and wounded four during an overnight attack on a guard post near the city of Kirkuk, police sources said on Sunday. Police sources said the attackers clashed for two hours with police stationed at a village in the town of Rashad, 30 km (18 miles) southwest of the northern city of Kirkuk.

Militants used roadside bombs to prevent police reinforcements from reaching the post, destroying three police vehicles, police sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamic State militants are active in the area and a security source said they were involved.

Separately, at least three Iraqi soldiers were killed and one was wounded on Sunday when gunmen attacked an army checkpoint southeast of the Iraqi city of Mosul, security sources said. Despite the defeat of the Islamic State militant group in 2017, remnants of the group switched to hit-and-run attacks against government forces in different parts of Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021