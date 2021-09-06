Left Menu

Red sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, 13 held in Andhra's Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday seized 115 red sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.5 crores in Chittoor and arrested 13 persons for smuggling.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 06:31 IST
Red sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, 13 held in Andhra's Chittoor
Red sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.5 cr seized, 13 held in AP's Chittoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh police on Sunday seized 115 red sandalwood logs worth Rs 1.5 crores in Chittoor and arrested 13 persons for smuggling. According to Joint Director (Special Enforcement Bureau) V. Vidyasagar Naidu, police also seized three cars and a lorry container.

"Based on credible information, about sander smuggling, a team of Pileru police along with a special police party were searching vehicles near Ponthala Cheruvu Cross in Piler Mandal at 3 am on Sunday morning. The police found two cars and one lorry container in suspicious condition and checked them. They found 115 red sanders logs weighing 3.5 tonnes and worth almost Rs 1.5 crores," said Naidu. The officer said police arrested 11 interstate smugglers belonging from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu from the spot.

"Based on the information the arrested smugglers gave during interrogation, the police arrested 2 more smugglers from Tamil Nadu at Velur and seized one car from them," he added. Naidu said all the accused were produced before the court and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; Spanish village hosts first bull running fiesta since pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021