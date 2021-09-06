U.S. condemns soldiers apparent ouster of Guinea's president

The United States condemned events on Sunday in the Guinean capital Conakry, where special forces soldiers appeared to oust the country's long-serving president. In a statement, the U.S. State Department said violence and any extra-constitutional measures would only erode Guinea's prospects for peace, stability and prosperity.
"The United States condemns today's events in Conakry," the statement said. "These actions could limit the ability of the United States and Guinea's other international partners to support the country as it navigates a path toward national unity and a brighter future for the Guinean people."
