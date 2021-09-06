Left Menu

President Kovind presents President's Colour to naval aviation at INS Hansa

President Ram Nath Kovind and the Supreme Commander of Indian armed forces on Monday presented President's Colour to the Indian naval aviation at INS Hansa.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:05 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind at INS Hansa. . Image Credit: ANI
Award of the President's Colour to Indian Naval Aviation is in recognition of the yeoman service rendered both during peace and combat.

Commissioned as a modest air station with only a few aircraft, INS Hansa has increased its prowess over the last six decades and is presently operating over 40 military aircraft, clocking an average yearly flying of over 5000 hours. INS Hansa celebrated its diamond jubilee on Sunday. Commanding Officer, INS Hansa, Comrade Ajay D Theophilus had said, "Over the years, the base has represented a crucial segment of the Navy's combat power."

"Aircraft from Hansa augment the security of entire western seaboard significantly, including offshore assets, and undertake extensive surveillance to neutralise threats at and from the sea," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

