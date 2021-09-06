Left Menu

300 kg banned forest produce seized in J&K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:07 IST
300 kg banned forest produce seized in J&K's Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday seized 300 kg of banned forest produce locally called “khakhdi” in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the suspected smugglers carrying the khakhdi (medicinal herb) escaped taking advantage of the dense forest, a police spokesperson said.

He said a police team led by sub-inspector Moin Khan, acting on a reliable information regarding smuggling of forest produce having medicinal value, raided Kither forest area and effected the recovery.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation taken up to nab the smugglers, the spokesperson said.

On August 30, police arrested a smuggler along with 90 kg of khakhdi and khod from Knaw Burdhardar area of Jawlapur in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021