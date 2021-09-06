300 kg banned forest produce seized in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Sep 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday seized 300 kg of banned forest produce locally called “khakhdi” in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the suspected smugglers carrying the khakhdi (medicinal herb) escaped taking advantage of the dense forest, a police spokesperson said.

He said a police team led by sub-inspector Moin Khan, acting on a reliable information regarding smuggling of forest produce having medicinal value, raided Kither forest area and effected the recovery.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation taken up to nab the smugglers, the spokesperson said.

On August 30, police arrested a smuggler along with 90 kg of khakhdi and khod from Knaw Burdhardar area of Jawlapur in the district.

