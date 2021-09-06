Sun Foundation to provide skill training to all Afghan refugees: Sahney

Sun Foundation Chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday said free skill training will be provided to all Afghan refugees at World Skill Centre in the national capital.

The courses under which they will be trained include fashion designing, electrician, AC mechanic, graphic designer, and IT software development coding.

''The centre is being run in collaboration with the Government of Delhi,'' Sahney said.

Sahney, who is also International President of World Punjabi Organisation, had earlier stated that they would do the needful for the rehabilitation of those who would come from Afghanistan and provide them training for job-oriented courses free of charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)