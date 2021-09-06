Left Menu

Sun Foundation to provide skill training to all Afghan refugees: Sahney

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 16:32 IST
Sun Foundation to provide skill training to all Afghan refugees: Sahney
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Foundation Chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday said free skill training will be provided to all Afghan refugees at World Skill Centre in the national capital.

The courses under which they will be trained include fashion designing, electrician, AC mechanic, graphic designer, and IT software development coding.

''The centre is being run in collaboration with the Government of Delhi,'' Sahney said.

Sahney, who is also International President of World Punjabi Organisation, had earlier stated that they would do the needful for the rehabilitation of those who would come from Afghanistan and provide them training for job-oriented courses free of charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021