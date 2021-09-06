Left Menu

Two women, teenager raped in separate incidents in UP

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:42 IST
Two women and a teenager were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old man in a village in Ballia district. The attack took place on September 4, when the young girl had gone to a field to get grass, they said.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the victim on Sunday under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The police said a search was on to nab the accused, identified as Chhotu. A 27-year-old woman on Sunday alleged that she was raped for three years by her relative on the promise of marriage in a village under Gadwar police station area.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, alleged that Ajay Paswan (22) had raped her for the past three years on the promise of marriage but was now refusing to tie the knot, Police Station In-charge Praveen Singh said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested from Chaugda trisection on Monday.

The woman was sent to the district hospital for medical examination, Singh added.

In Sultanpur district, a 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped on Sunday.

The accused thrashed the woman when she resisted and he absconded after committing the crime, SHO (Dhanpatganj) Manoh Sharma said. The victim's family lodged a police complaint about the incident and a case was registered against Dayaram (48), the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

The victim was sent to a hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

