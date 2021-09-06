Price of coconut, areca

Following are prices of areca, coconut: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari : Rs 49,000 to Rs 51,000 model Rs 50,500 New Supari : Rs 43,000 to Rs 46,500 model Rs 45,500 Koka : Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000 model Rs 29,000 Coconut [per 1,000]: 1st quality : Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 model Rs 19,000 2nd quality : Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 model Rs 15,500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)