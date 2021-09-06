Delhi home guard commits suicide
- Country:
- India
A debt-ridden Delhi home guard allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a police station here, officials said Monday.
Brij Lal (46), a native of Khurja in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, was posted at Pandav Nagar police station in east Delhi, they said.
He was rushed to LBS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The body has been shifted to mortuary for the post-mortem while a medical board is being constituted for the autopsy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Priyanka Kashyap said.
According to police, the deceased was under a debt of around Rs 30 lakh.
Lal is survived by his wife and four children. His family has been informed, the DCP said.
The police are investigating the case from all possible angles, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Brij Lal
- Nagar
- Delhi
- east Delhi
- Priyanka Kashyap
- Bulandshahr
- Khurja
- LBS hospital
ALSO READ
IAF repatriation flight with 168 people from Kabul on its way to Delhi: MEA
Woman kills 2-year-old nephew, dumps body in Delhi nalla
Woman kills 2-year-old nephew, dumps body in Delhi nalla
Thunderstorm, light intensity rain likely in Delhi, adjoining areas today
Delhi Metro upgrading conventional light system with LED lights