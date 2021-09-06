Man stabbed to death by elder brother in JK's Reasi
A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his elder brother during a scuffle over some issue in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.
The incident happened late Sunday night when Lehar and Chamail Singh were drinking liquor at their Sadi village residence, a police official said.
A quarrel broke out between them which took an ugly turn when Lehar took out a knife and stabbed his brother to death before fleeing the scene, the official said. The body was handed over to the family for last rites after the completion of legal formalities late Monday afternoon, he said.
A hunt has been launched to nab the accused who has earlier served a jail term in connection with another murder case sometimes back.
