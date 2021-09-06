Left Menu

Man stabbed to death by elder brother in JK's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:00 IST
Man stabbed to death by elder brother in JK's Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his elder brother during a scuffle over some issue in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night when Lehar and Chamail Singh were drinking liquor at their Sadi village residence, a police official said.

A quarrel broke out between them which took an ugly turn when Lehar took out a knife and stabbed his brother to death before fleeing the scene, the official said. The body was handed over to the family for last rites after the completion of legal formalities late Monday afternoon, he said.

A hunt has been launched to nab the accused who has earlier served a jail term in connection with another murder case sometimes back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021