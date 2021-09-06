Elgar Parishad case: NIA opposes Wilson's temporary bail plea to attend mass

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday opposed an application filed by Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Rona Wilson seeking temporary bail to to attend a mass organised in Kerala for his father who died last month.

The NIA told a special court here the presence of the accused for the mass was not required, adding that the final rites were already over and Wilson was simply creating a ground for his release.

Special prosecutor Prakash Shetty, appearing for the NIA, told the court there were chances of Wilson carrying out some illicit activity if released on bail, and that he may also influence witnesses.

Special NIA Judge D E Kothalikar is likely to pass an order on Wilson's plea on Tuesday. Wilson, who was arrested in June, 2018 and is presently lodged at the Taloja prison, sought temporary bail to go to Kerala and attend the mass.

Wilson and several other activists were initially booked by the Pune police after violence erupted near Koregaon Bhima, on the outskirts of Pune city, on January 1, 2018, a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was organised.

Police had said inflammatory speeches and provocative statements made at the conclave, which it claimed was ''Maoist backed'', triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima.

The case was transferred to the NIA in January last year.

On Monday, three other accused in the case, namely Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira and Surendra Gadling, were produced before the court.

The trio told the court they were produced before it after over a year, to which the judge said they would now be produced on every hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)