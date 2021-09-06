Left Menu

COVID-19: Target to vaccinate entire adult population by November, says K'taka Health Minister

Amidst the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the state government aims to vaccinate the entire adult population by November.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking to media persons after holding a virtual conference with district collectors and Zilla Panchayat CEOs of 23 districts which are lagging behind in vaccination coverage, Dr Sudhakar said that these 23 district administrations have been given a target to speed up coverage and complete the first dose for all by the end of this month. "Target has been set to complete administration of both the doses for all by November. Progress and achievement on testing, setting up of oxygen plants and other civil works were also discussed," the minister added.

The Minister further said, "Even last year, the state government had allowed celebration of Ganesha festival despite higher number of cases. This year we have a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent and guidelines have been issued to ensure all precautionary measures especially during the public celebrations. We will review the situation district-wise and issue separate guidelines wherever the positivity is more than 2 per cent." Meanwhile, as per the state health bulletin, Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths, thereby taking the total number of infections to 29,56,137 and death toll to 37,426.

Earlier, India reported 38,948 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 3,30,27,621, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

