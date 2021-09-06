Left Menu

BRICS leaders to discuss COVID-19 situation, global, regional issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in which the leaders will exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 22:39 IST
BRICS leaders to discuss COVID-19 situation, global, regional issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (fie photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in which the leaders will exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues. The theme for the virtual summit is 'BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship - Reform of the Multilateral System, Counter Terrorism, Using Digital and Technological Tools for achieving SDGs and Enhancing People to People exchanges. In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues.

"As part of India's ongoing Chairship of BRICS in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9, 2021 in virtual format. The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping; and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa," the release said. India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Business Council Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance Dr Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the leaders during the Summit.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS Summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021