BRICS leaders to discuss COVID-19 situation, global, regional issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9 in which the leaders will exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues. The theme for the virtual summit is 'BRICS @ 15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that India had outlined four priority areas for its Chairship - Reform of the Multilateral System, Counter Terrorism, Using Digital and Technological Tools for achieving SDGs and Enhancing People to People exchanges. In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues.

"As part of India's ongoing Chairship of BRICS in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 13th BRICS Summit on September 9, 2021 in virtual format. The meeting will be attended by the President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of China Xi Jinping; and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa," the release said. India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, President of the New Development Bank, Marcos Troyjo, the pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Business Council Onkar Kanwar and pro tempore Chair of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance Dr Sangita Reddy, will present reports on the outcomes pursued this year under their respective tracks to the leaders during the Summit.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS Summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. (ANI)

