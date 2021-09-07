Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-09-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 00:51 IST
Plastic waste in Mathura to be recycled into useful products
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
Plastic waste here will be disposed responsibly and recycled into useful products, including tables and chairs, under a new initiative.

The initiative by PepsiCo India in partnership with united way Delhi aims to encourage and empower locals to keep their environment clean and set an example to inspire members of different communities.

"Preparing benches and chairs from recycled waste plastic is a great initiative," said Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary Housing and Urban affairs while inaugurating the programme on Sunday.

Under the plan, a dedicated mobile van has been deployed for regularly visiting over 400 shops to collect plastic waste, said Rahul Sharma, Associate Director, Public Policy and Government Affairs, PepsiCo.

Under the programme, shopkeepers including organised and unorganised retail shops in eight commercial zones spread over 20 Kms across Mathura and Vrindavan would be engaged to encourage behavioural change towards plastic waste management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

