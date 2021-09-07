Left Menu

WB chief secy to hold meetings with different departments over welfare schemes

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-09-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 01:18 IST
West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi would hold meetings every month with senior officials of different departments for better coordination and convergence of welfare schemes, a state government source said on Monday.

Commencing from September 13, on the first Monday of every month, the school education department would be participating in the meeting for discussions on the execution of the midday meal scheme and scholarships.

Dates for other departments like technical education, training and skill development, health and family welfare have also been fixed, the source said. ''The report filed by the departments will help in understanding their progress as well,'' he added.

